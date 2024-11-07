Dressing for your unique shape is key: Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna

HYDERABAD: Whether it’s her minor role as Sarasvati Kumar in the American TV series Las Vegas or her stunning performance as Chitra in Gundello Godari, Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna always brings her A-game with her versatile acting. Being the daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu, Manchu Lakshmi hardly needs an introduction.

She’s a vibrant personality, always trending on social media and lighting up the spotlight wherever she goes. Recently, she made an appearance at the opening of Limelight lab-grown CVD diamond store in Gachibowli. And in a chat with CE, she shared her thoughts on diamonds, jewellery, fashion, and more.

Impressed by the sustainable lab-grown diamonds at Limelight, she said, “I find the quality of lab-grown diamonds superior and guilt-free. With Limelight’s lab-created options, you can enjoy stunning diamonds — two, three, or even five carats — at a fraction of the cost compared to mined ones. It’s luxurious yet affordable, without the environmental toll associated with traditional diamond mining. Sustainability is important. Why damage our planet when we can have lab-grown diamonds that look just as beautiful?”

Anyone who follows her on social media knows how put-together she always looks. Her style is unique and elegant. About her personal preference in jewellery, she shared her love for traditional pieces, “I love traditional jewellery, but I’m realising that my heavier, traditional items often stay locked in the bank, rarely worn. Now, I’m investing more in jewellery I can wear daily, pieces that complement my everyday wardrobe. There’s no point in having exquisite jewellery that never sees the light of day.”

Elaborating more on her style, she jokingly said, “My everyday style leans towards pieces like eekalu or pikalu (laughs) beads — elegant yet practical. And though I love all jewellery, I encourage my daughter, Nirvana (she calls her ‘Apple’) to wear a lot of it. She’s known as the ‘Earrings Queen’ and has an impressive collection. I used to buy her nice jewellery, but she would lose it at school, so now I buy her all kinds of fun, playful pieces, like burger, French fries, or noodle-themed earrings.”

For her, it’s crucial to embrace and celebrate heritage, even through jewellery. “I often see kids rejecting traditional Indian styles. I always tell them, ‘You’re Indian; embrace it.’ I’ll even wear a jeans-and-t-shirt with a maang tika, and I embrace my Indianness even more when I travel abroad. Mixing designs from different cultures gives me immense joy.”