Five pharma firms ready to set up units in 50 acres of Future City: Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: As many as five pharmaceutical companies have expressed interest in making significant investments in the upcoming Pharma City in Future City, Industries and Commerce Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Wednesday following a review meeting with company representatives at the Secretariat.

Representatives from Dr Reddy’s, Aurobindo, Hetero Drugs, Laurus Labs and MSN Pharmaceuticals presented their proposals to the minister and indicated their readiness to invest in Pharma City, according to a release from the IT department.

In the initial phase, each company has proposed setting up facilities on 50-acre plots, with a combined workforce of over 2 lakh employees across the five companies, the minister noted. He added that preparations are underway to accommodate industrial setups within a year.

Outlining the infrastructural advancements, Sridhar mentioned that efforts are ongoing to ensure uninterrupted water and electricity supply to the site. Plans are in place to construct a state-of-the-art, 300-foot-wide highway from Kongara Kalan to the Regional Ring Road (RRR), with the project notification issued and the tender process expected to conclude by June 2025. Additionally, the minister confirmed that a parallel Metro rail system will be established to enhance connectivity.

To support large-scale pharma operations, logistics parks, packaging zones and worker dormitories are also being planned. A centralised steam supply system, which would provide hot water vapour through pipelines, is under consideration to reduce the need for individual boilers at each facility. Water supply will be managed directly by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), and an announcement on an industrial electricity policy is expected soon.