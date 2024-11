HYDERABAD: A whopping 2,66,509 cases of signal jumping were booked in the last 10 months in the Hyderabad police commissionerate limits alone.

This was revealed to TNIE by Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, P Viswa Prasad on Wednesday while giving details of the first day of a special drive against helmet-less and wrong side driving that began on Tuesday.

Viswa Prasad also revealed that in the last 15 days, the Hyderabad police have registered cases against 901 persons who were driving private vehicles.

“Private vehicles are not allowed to have sirens. Only police, ambulance, fire brigade and RTA vehicles can have sirens,” he said.

On Tuesday, the city police fined 6,631 motorists for not wearing helmets and another 1,503 for driving on the wrong side of the road. Of these 6,631 violators of the helmet rule, 1,451 were stopped on the spot while 5,180 have been identified with the help of surveillance cameras.

Cops give helmet-less riders flowers

Challans would be sent to the owners of the vehicles caught violating rules, the ADCP said.

A total of 1,503 drivers were booked for wrong-way driving. Of these 177 were stopped by cops while 1,326 were fined through non-contact mode.

Some of the traffic cops distributed flowers to riders who were found not wearing helmets while driving. “My job is not only to penalise the people, I have to sensitise and make them aware of traffic rules. Giving chocolates, and shaking hands is sending a message to not violate the rules and also protect themselves,” Viswa Prasad said.

The traffic cops also 414 vehicles for exceeding the speed limit which is 50 km per hour on a road without a divider for cars and 60 km per hour on a road with a divider.