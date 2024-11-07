Hyderabad

Three UP labourers held for raping 50-year-old in Hyderabad

The accused hail from Uttar Pradesh and used to work as painters in the construction field, the police said.
HYDERABAD: Madhura Nagar police on Wednesday arrested three migrant labourers, who were absconding after allegedly raping a woman. The accused —- Chandu (25), Ajay (25) and Arif (35) — were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

The accused hail from Uttar Pradesh and used to work as painters in the construction field, the police said. On Monday evening, they offered a 50-year-old woman, standing at the bus stand near Hitec City, Rs 500 to wash clothes at their accommodation.

According to the police, the trio picked her up in an autorickshaw, took her to their room and raped her. They restrained her and used force to gag her before raping her, the survivor told the cops.

One of the accused’s neighbours came to her rescue, helping her escape from the spot.

The Madhura Nagar police had formed three teams to trace the accused.

