Urban escape

HYDERABAD: With the world moving at a rapid pace, a staycation is an ideal way to hit pause—especially after the festive season—and recharge before the wedding season picks up. It offers the perfect balance of rest and relaxation without the hassle of travel, allowing you quality time to reconnect with yourself or loved ones. And what better place to do it than Fairfield by Marriott Hyderabad? This luxurious property recently made headlines as Marriott International Inc. announced that six properties owned by SAMHI Hotels Ltd. would transition from franchise to managed entities, enhancing Marriott’s managed portfolio in key business cities across India.

The shift of Fairfield by Marriott Hyderabad into the managed portfolio was completed last month, and we had the chance to experience a relaxing getaway at this welcoming destination.

Discussing the recent transition and its significance, Eleazar Prakash, General Manager of Fairfield by Marriott Hyderabad, shared, “Our brand is known for comfortable, value-driven accommodations, providing seamless workspaces and restful stays tailored for the ever-evolving global traveller.

This transition aligns with broader business objectives in India, expanding our managed portfolio in strategic markets. Our guest rooms are undergoing significant upgrades, and we’re also expanding our offerings with new, versatile meeting spaces for events ranging from corporate functions to social gatherings.

Exciting culinary events are on the horizon, like a Goan Food Festival, where guests can savour rich coastal flavours curated by our expert chefs. We’re also planning Barbeque Nights, offering a lively outdoor dining experience with a selection of grilled specialties and signature barbeque dishes.”

Located in Hyderabad’s bustling Financial District, Fairfield by Marriott provides guests with a seamless blend of comfort, style, and functionality. Designed for business and leisure travellers alike, this modern hotel serves as an ideal retreat amid one of India’s fastest-growing IT hubs.

The room we stayed in featured cozy bedding, an ergonomic workspace, and modern amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, a flat-screen TV, a mini-fridge, and a tea/coffee maker. Best of all was the sweeping view of the city, creating a soothing ambience perfect for relaxation.

While the hotel does not have a swimming pool, its fitness centre met all our workout needs, a welcome addition after indulging in delicious meals—from tasty breakfast hashbrowns to a satisfying salmon steak with veggies for dinner. As a destination, it delivered comfort, convenience, and a warm taste of Hyderabad's hospitality.