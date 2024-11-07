When fashion meets emotion

HYDERABAD: The fashion industry runs on constant creativity and churns out novelty. And true to this were the classy, out-of-the-box, and fashionable outfits in designer Ujjawal Dubey’s Antar-Agni collection, which he recently showcased at designer Gaurang Shah’s store in Hyderabad. Ujjawal speaks to CE about his collection, inspirations, and more.

Ujjawal elaborates on his collections, “Our USP is layers and drapes. Even our festive collections have layers, drapes, and cuts. We keep everything quite subtle and controlled and do a lot of monotones. We believe the entire outfit being in one tone is the key and we have always stuck to that. We have introduced colours like blacks and greens and the other colours are dipped in grey.”

Every wonderful creation sprouts from some marvellous inspiration and for this designer, it is the same. “The name Antar-Agni means ‘the fire within’. We have layers of emotions and the collection is simply a portrayal of that. Being true to myself is the core—when we are creating a new collection, we take inspiration from the emotion and mood which comes from within at that moment,” he explains.

The designer says that women’s wear forms about 20 percent of this collection but all pieces created are unisex. “Whatever we do for men has been picked up by women as well. That sort of clarity is there and our clients know us well too. We don’t divide on the basis of gender but we keep certain things in mind when we do it commercially, like shoulders, body types, and we don’t contour it to the body,” adds Ujjawal.