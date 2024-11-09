Caught with heroin worth Rs 25 crore at Hyderabad airport; Ugandan gets 13 years in jail

HYDERABAD: The LB Nagar First Additional Sessions Court has sentenced a Ugandan national to rigorous imprisonment for 13 years and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on her for smuggling drugs.

In a release, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said that the woman was caught smuggling drugs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, on June 5, 2021. The woman had returned to the airport to collect her missing check-in baggage from a prior journey from Harare to Hyderabad on June 2, 2021.

The officials said that during a search, the officials found approximately 3,900 grams of heroin worth an estimated Rs 25.35 crore in the international market, concealed in her checked-in baggage. The woman was arrested and the contraband was seized.

Officials said that the LB Nagar court opined that the prosecution has established the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt and she was liable for punishment under Section 23(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. She was convicted under Section 235(2) of the CrPC.