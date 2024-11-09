Every number is fancy

HYDERABAD: The number plate’s humble job is to help uniquely identify a vehicle and its owner—useful in cases like, say, hit and runs. After all, if it weren’t for number plates, we’d probably only remember Salman Khan for his acting!

For some, a vehicle is an extension of their personality. But if your personality rides on the back of a Maruti Brezza, you might feel the need to boost it with a fancier number plate. Let’s dive into some top choices.

0001

Coming first in life isn’t easy. In studies, you burn the midnight oil, yet there’s no guarantee. At work, you have to give 200%—plus some questionable office “networking”—to get ahead. So, what do you do if you’re a topper at heart but life doesn’t see it? Simple! Go to the RTO and bid for that glorious “0001.”

Yes, this number plate might be costlier than your Splendor bike, but with “TS 12 E 0001,” people will think, “There goes Mr. Number One. He must be the first in everything!” Even if the only first place you’ve seen is the first to get honked at in a traffic jam.

8055

In this dog-eat-dog world, some people will do anything for power. And here you are, finding a shortcut by snagging a plate that says “8055,” magically turning numbers into “BOSS.” You, my friend, are the most peaceful power-seeker out there.

Why get a promotion when your number plate declares you as the BOSS already? You don’t need to harass anyone, no identity crisis needed—just look at your car and remember, you’re the boss! (At least in the RTO’s books.)

7777, 5555, 0786, 1234

We know safety belts and airbags aren’t always enough for our Indian roads, which is where numerology comes in. If your astrologer insists a particular number will protect you better than ABS and dual airbags, then splurge on plates like 1111, 3333, or 0786.