Gourmet delights

HYDERABAD: Nestled in the newest part of Hyderabad in Tellapur, Aurum24 Cafe was born from a shared vision among friends AK Solanki, Jyotsna Sri, Venkatesh, and Padmaja. Together, they combined their expertise in accounting, interior design, and culinary arts to create a cafe that blends exceptional food with a warm, welcoming ambience. Their mission was to set a ‘gold standard’ for both ingredients and atmosphere, as reflected in the cafe’s name, Aurum24—derived from the Latin word for gold.

Spread across two levels, Aurum24 Cafe offers a spacious ground-floor restaurant and bake shop, while the first floor includes a banquet hall for private events and an outdoor seating area that provides sweeping views of the city’s evolving landscape. More than just a dining spot, Aurum24 Cafe is a place designed for creating memories, featuring amenities like karaoke, storytelling spaces, and more, making each visit a unique experience.

AK Solanki, who has been in the F&B industry for decades, explains, “The name ‘Aurum24’ symbolises our commitment to excellence. We’re more than just a coffee spot; we’re building a space where families, professionals, and friends can come together, relax, and create memories. Our goal is to redefine cafe culture and make every visit to Aurum24 Cafe a golden experience.”

The cafe is designed to welcome everyone, from families to professionals who wish to work remotely in a comfortable setting. Child-friendly and equipped with ample plug points, Aurum24 offers blue-beige-green interiors accented by cane lanterns for a calming vibe.

Now, onto the food. This 180-seater cafe promises a delightful culinary journey. We began with the Korean Corn Cheese Dog, a heavenly cheese-pull treat. The Afghani Murgh Tikka followed, with its mild, juicy marination pairing perfectly with the tender chicken.

Moving to international flavours, we enjoyed the Pepperoni Puff Pizza, Spicy Tofu Noodles, and Chicken Bibimbap. The pizza’s topping was delectable, while the Thai-inspired broth for the noodles was a standout. The Chicken Bibimbap was equally satisfying. We refreshed our palates with a Spicy Orange Juice.

For dessert, we sampled their Pistachio Rose Cake and Brookie. The warm, spongy cake had an aromatic allure, while the Brookie—a cookie and brownie fusion—was rich and fudgy, exactly as we like it.

Aurum24 Cafe is poised to become a culinary landmark in Tellapur, setting new standards in the area’s gastronomic scene.