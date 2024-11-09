INTERVIEW | Keeping classical music pure: Prince Rama Varma

HYDERABAD: “Hamare desh ka dil aap jaise shashtriya sangeet karne waale log ke paas hai!” exclaimed a taxi driver with pride. Puzzled, Prince Rama Varma asked, “Desh?” The driver elaborated, “Bharat — ‘bhaav, ras, taal’ — this is classical music.” And he shared this insight after attending only one concert by Prince Varma. What a beautiful way to define Bharat, right?

This experience was shared by Aswathi Thirunal Rama Varma, widely known as Prince Rama Varma — a member of the erstwhile Royal Family of Travancore — during his recent performance at the 66th Art Festival of the South Indian Cultural Association (SICA) at Ravindra Bharathi.

Prince Varma, a renowned Carnatic vocalist and exponent of the Saraswati Veena, is also a distinguished music teacher, musicologist, writer, and orator. His concerts and music workshops have captivated audiences across India and internationally, in countries like the United States, UK, Netherlands, France, UAE, Malaysia, and Singapore. On this occasion, he was also honoured with the ‘Sangeetha Chakravarthy’ award by SICA.

Excerpts.

Do you have any special compositions planned for the diverse audience in Hyderabad?

I perform in Hyderabad fairly often, but it’s been a while since I last performed here for SICA. My last concert here was in 2016, so it’s exciting to return, especially to such a diverse audience. I’m now 56, and it’s heartening that while classical music audiences used to be mostly senior citizens when I was young, my audience has grown younger over the years. Teaching online has brought students from all over — places like Kakinada, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and as far as Australia and America. Some even travel to India just to attend a live concert. My students include children as young as three or four.