Nobel laureate inaugurates India’s first H Pylori centre

HYDERABAD: Nobel Prize-winning scientist Prof Barry Marshall inaugurated the Barry Marshall Centre for H Pylori Research, India’s first dedicated centre focused on the study and treatment of H Pylori infections at AIG Hospitals on Friday.

The centre, named after the Nobel laureate, is a revolutionary achievement in India’s healthcare, targeting the reduction of H Pylori infections and associated complications, particularly gastric cancer.

“With an estimated 50-60% prevalence of H Pylori infections in India, the country faces significant health challenges from this bacterium. This is almost 10X more than the incidence of diabetes in our country. H Pylori is the leading cause of chronic gastritis, peptic ulcers, and notably stomach cancer. Due to the high rates of stomach cancer in India attributed to this infection, targeted research and intervention are critical,” Dr Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman & Chief of Gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals said.