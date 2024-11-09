Stocks of narcotic drugs found in Hyderabad hospitals

HYDERABAD: The District Control Administration along with the Prohibition & Excise department busted an illegal stocking and sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in private hospitals on Friday. The raided hospitals include Bakoban Hospital in Chandrayangutta and BVK Reddy Hospital in Warasiguda of Boudha Nagar.

The officials said that huge stocks of fentanyl, ketamine and midazolam injections were seized during the joint operation. The drugs were illegally stored without a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) license.

During the raid at the Bakoban hospital, the officials seized 47 ampoules of fentanyl citrate injections (50 mcg/ml) from the accused owner, Abdul Rahman, the officials said.

At BVK Reddy Hospital, 21 ampoules of fentanyl citrate, nine vials of ketamine hydrochloride and 2 vials of midazolam injections were seized from a person named T Naresh Kumar.

Cases have been registered under the NDPS Act at Charminar Prohibition & Excise Station and Musheerabad Prohibition & Excise Station against the accused, the DCA said.

It advised the private hospitals to obtain a mandatory NDPS license (NDPS Form-II) issued by the DCA, Telangana, to purchase NDPS drugs and to issue them to doctors for the use of narcotic drugs during surgical procedures carried out at the hospitals.

In a separate inspection, the officials seized stocks of an ayurvedic medicine ‘Menset Forte Syrup,’ in Peddapalli. The drug was being sold with misleading claims on its labels that it treats disorders of menstrual flow — irregular menstruation, menopausal syndrome, and amenorrhea — that is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, the officials said.