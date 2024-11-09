Unhygienic conditions of Hyderabad hotels greet food cops

HYDERABAD: The Food Safety Department of the GHMC conducted a surprise inspection at AVD Sweets Khara Company, Uppal and seized a stock of 5,532 kgs of various food items worth Rs 13 lakh on Friday. Dozens of sweet boxes and litres of cooking oil were also seized.

Inspections were also conducted at several other restaurants in Uppal, Nagole and LB Nagar on Friday and officials found significant violations, particularly regarding hygiene.

A raid at Lucky restaurant, Nagole revealed that the kitchen was unsanitary, with expired food items being used in preparing food. At Madhuram restaurant, LB Nagar, the kitchen was found to be in an unhygienic condition.

Similarly, Surabhi Restaurant in Uppal was inspected after a customer complained of cockroaches in the food. The kitchen was found to be in an insanitary condition, prompting officials to collect food samples for testing in the laboratory.