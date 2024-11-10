HEIs unite to prioritise mental wellbeing at IIT-H

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Education (MoE) held the first National Wellbeing Conclave (NWC) for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), on Saturday.

This first-of-its-kind event, inaugurated by K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, MoE, aims to prioritise mental health, resilience and wellbeing among students and faculty across India’s HEIs, according to a release, adding that over 500 participants from 100 centrally funded institutions took part in the event.

Several institutions set up stalls showcasing their innovative practices, highlighting diverse approaches to mental health and wellness support.

In his address, Sanjay Murthy said, “The first NWC, hosted by IIT-H, places mental health and resilience at the forefront, uniting centrally funded educational institutions in this crucial mission. Over 100 institutions are here to exchange best practices for tackling these pressing issues. With a special session by the Chief Economic Advisor of India, the event encourages nationwide collaboration to foster awareness and spread effective practices.”

Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India Dr V Anantha Nageswaran noted that a key measure of success for students lies in balancing academic pressures with mental wellbeing.

Additionally, the conclave featured sessions dedicated to mental health initiatives and resilience-building strategies specific to campus settings.

Dr Jitendra Nagpal, senior psychiatrist and programme director of Expressions India, urged unified action to promote happiness and wellbeing within educational institutions.