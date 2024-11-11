2 injured in explosion at hotel in Jubilee Hills

HYDERABAD: Two people were injured in an explosion at a popular restaurant in Jubilee Hills early on Sunday morning.

Police suspect the explosion was caused by a compressor in the restaurant’s fridge.

A police officer told TNIE that a gas leak from a cylinder triggered a spark from the fridge’s compressor leading to an explosion.

The explosion damaged a compound wall, with debris falling onto nearby huts up to 100 metre away, damaging at least four huts. Several poles were also destroyed.

Police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. A case has been filed against the restaurant owner and investigation is on.