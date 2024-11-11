Collaborative AI research labs foundation launched in Hyderabad's T-Hub

HYDERABAD: The Collaborative Artificial Intelligence Research Labs Foundation (CAIRL) was launched at T-Hub, Hyderabad on Sunday.

The event, attended by industry leaders, academics, and government representatives, focused on shaping India’s AI landscape with a vision to foster responsible AI development through collaboration between academia, industry, and government.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary of the IT department, highlighted Telangana’s commitment to making Hyderabad a global hub for AI talent and industry.

A panel discussion explored AI’s transformative role over the next decade, addressing disruptive innovations, ethical challenges, and sector-specific applications. It also outlined CAIRL’s goals of accelerating AI talent development, promoting open-source research, and forging strategic partnerships with institutions like IIT, IIIT, BITS, NIT Warangal, and ISB.

Among several strategic initiatives, CAIRL plans to collaborate with the Telangana government on AI innovation and research, aiming to strengthen Hyderabad’s AI ecosystem and build a skilled AI workforce through industry-academic partnerships.