Guru Nanak Jayanti to be celebrated from November 11 to 15

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary (Prakash Utsav) on November 15, the celebrations will be marked on a grand scale in Telangana from November 11 to 15. It has been reported that the Prabhandak committees of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj, and Gurudwara Saheb in Secunderabad have joined hands to make the 555th birth anniversary of the Sikh guru a grand success.

Pertinently, two grand colourful “Nagar Keertans” will be taken out by Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad on November 11 at 4 pm and another from Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj at 4 pm on November 13.

In addition, a grand “Vishal Deewan” will be held at Exhibition Grounds on November 15. Explaining details of the event, the committee members said a colourful “Nagar Keertan” would be taken out on November 11 from Secunderabad. Similarly, another “Nagar Keertan” will be taken out on November 13 at 4 pm from Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj and will pass through Afzalgunj, Siddiamber Bazar, Jambagh, Putli Bowli, Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda and return to its initial location.