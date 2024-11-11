Most of 165 cybercrooks held over past 6 months are graduates

HYDERABAD: Over the past six months, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested 165 cyber fraudsters from across the country. Of these, 45% are graduates or postgraduates engaged in criminal activities, revealed TGCSB Director Shikha Goel on Sunday.

Highlighting TGCSB’s commitment to ensuring a cyber-safe Telangana, Goel revealed that seven cybercrime police stations have been set up across the state, which have been operational since April.

These stations, along with the efforts of investigating officers, have played a pivotal role in identifying, tracking and apprehending cybercriminals. The bureau has successfully arrested 165 individuals linked to 795 cases in Telangana and 3,357 cases nationwide.

The accused persons were arrested across 12 states and New Delhi. “Most of them were arrested under extreme challenging conditions such as the social/demographic and geographical conditions including the threat of mob attacks, and non-cooperation from the local police in some cases,” Goel stated.

Through criminal profiling, TGCSB discovered that 45% of the cyber fraudsters are graduates or postgraduates; 34% own businesses like hotels, restaurants, real estate and 49% are in the age group of 21-30 years.

The accused persons were involved in part-time job fraud, investment fraud, digital arrest, loan fraud, among other crimes. They were either mule account holders, bank account suppliers, account operators, SIM card suppliers, bank officials, fake travel agents or hackers.