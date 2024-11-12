A plant with high hopes

HYDERABAD: If you’re in Delhi, Mumbai, or Hyderabad, here’s a heads-up: you might want to think twice before bringing home an Anthurium. Those in cooler, hilly regions might have better luck—but tread carefully! Why the warning?

Speaking from experience (and after a small fortune spent), I found that my Anthuriums rarely matched the vibrant blooms they displayed at the nursery. After visiting multiple propagation centers and plant importers, here’s what I’ve learned about this glossy beauty.

The reason? The hot climate of most cities just doesn’t suit this plant’s high expectations. But let’s not rule it out completely—when given the right conditions, Anthuriums can indeed add a touch of elegance to your home.

Light and watering needs

These plants thrive in medium to bright light, making them ideal for spots without direct sun exposure. Just remember to go easy on the watering; Anthuriums like their roots on the drier side, so let the soil’s top inch dry out before watering again.

Soil and fertiliser

They do best in regular potting mix, enriched with a balanced fertiliser during their growing season. Being heavy feeders, they’ll reward you with lush leaves and colorful blooms if well-nourished.

Temperature considerations

Anthuriums enjoy moderate temperatures 12-22oC, so they’re best suited for climate-controlled, indoor environments. Keep them comfortable and away from temperature extremes.

Troubleshooting common issues

Having trouble with an Anthurium that just won’t bloom? Try placing it in a brighter spot — somewhere with enough light to comfortably read by, but still without direct sunlight.