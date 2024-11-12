Designing spaces for our elders

HYDERABAD: With age comes wisdom. What it also brings along are a set of challenges like limited mobility, difficulties with hearing and seeing, and a fresh need for assistance. As designers, while designing spaces for elders, it is our duty to give these aspects the front row. Let’s find out how we can add comfort and make their old age as enjoyable and safe as their earlier years.

Working the layout

Designing and making use of every inch wisely is usually the plan to start every project with. But while designing spaces that will be used by elders, the more space we give them to move freely and without assistance is what is going to add to their mobility and confidence to be independent. Enough walking spaces around furniture is the basic requirement for such spaces.

Selecting furniture

Make sure the furniture selected have round edges and are sturdy. For seaters like sofas and chairs, always select a piece with hand rests so it helps them while taking a seat or standing up. Furniture that is comfortable for long hours, well cushioned and nothing that will move easily causing falls. Large pieces of furniture usually help visually and for stability as well.

Kitchens and grandparents

Most grandparents really enjoy cooking for their families for as long as they possibly can. And we are not complaining as we all love their delicacies too! But are our spaces helping them age well? With time, standing through the whole process of cooking gets extremely difficult for them and in return makes them dependent, which isn’t pleasant either. Making sure we design spaces that allow seated meal preparation, easy access to appliances, and everything they usually use within reach can avoid them getting on heights and losing balance preventing accidents and injuries. While designing islands, making them on wheels so it can be moved, creating space to accommodate a wheelchair or walker is a great way to keep them going with ease.

Lighting

Mood lighting is great and accentuates spaces really well but well-lit spaces are a non-negotiable when we have elders at home. With age, seeing light gets difficult and having enough light in spaces helps them move independently without a fear of tripping over something that they had difficulty spotting.