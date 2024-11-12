Secunderabad witnesses grand holy procession

HYDERABAD: An exhilarating display of Gatka skills — a traditional Sikh martial art form — alongside the soulful rendering of Shabad keertans, the carrying of the Guru Granth Sahibji and the symbolic Nishan Sahebans were all part of the “Nagar Keertan” (holy procession) taken out from Gurudwara Saheb in Secunderabad.

This was held as part of the 555th Prakash Utsav celebrations in the city for the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, which falls on November 15.

As part of these celebrations, the procession began at Gurudwara Saheb and made its way through Secunderabad’s bustling streets — passing Manohar Talkies, Clock Tower, Bata, Patny Circle, Kingsway, Monda Market and Alpha Hotel — before returning to the Gurudwara in the evening.

The event was organised by the Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad Prabhandak Committee. The committee highlighted that the procession centred around the carrying of the Sri Guru Granth Sahibji, the revered Sikh scripture, placed on a beautifully decorated vehicle and flanked by “Nishan Sahebans” (religious flag bearers) and vibrant demonstrations of Gatka by youths from Punjab and Hyderabad. Shabad keertans were rendered by the Keerthani Jathas.

Sikh youths from Kalgidhar, Dashmesh Jatha and other Gatka groups from Punjab displayed their awe-inspiring Gatka skills, captivating onlookers with extraordinary exercises using Kirpans (ceremonial swords), shields, and other traditional weapons in breathtaking performances along the procession route.

The streets came alive as volunteers distributed Kada Prasad, tea and snacks to devotees and passersby. Adding to the spiritual ambience, a decorated vehicle with an LED screen showcased the life and teachings of Guru Nanak, illuminating his timeless message of equality, humility, and compassion.