Telangana govt appoints 96 assistant motor vehicle inspectors

HYDERABAD: The newly appointed Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors (AMVIs) expressed their elation as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy handed over appointment letters to them at the Khairatabad Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office on Monday.

The notification for 113 AMVI vacancies was released by the department in 2022, of which 96 were appointed. Sixteen candidates have been put on hold, with one more candidate from the ST community pending document verification.

“The new recruits will help boost enforcement [of motor vehicle rules] as numerous lives are lost to accidents. This might eventually aid in controlling drug-related and traffic issues, too. For now, only sanctioned [AMVI] vacancies were filled, but additional recruitment will take place as needed,” Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar told TNIE, noting that at least 20 people die in road accidents every day in Telangana.

According to officials, the “largest-ever recruitment” of 199 AMVIs was completed on Monday. “There was a shortage of AMVIs, who play a crucial role in road safety campaigns, awareness initiatives and enforcement of the Central Motor Vehicle (CMV) Act and Telangana Motor Vehicles and Taxation Acts,” a senior department official shared with TNIE.

Addressing the gathering, Prabhakar congratulated the new recruits, emphasising the importance of assigning them to enforcement squads rather than static check posts. He also announced plans for a new fleet of enforcement vehicles with state-of-the-art technology. The Transport department will also soon launch a new logo, he added.

As per officials, 290 hired vehicles will be added to the fleet and display the new logos.

Young & ambitious

Speaking to TNIE, new appointees and their families expressed relief and joy at securing one of Telangana’s coveted government jobs in mechanics and automobile engineering. Many had been waiting for the exam results, held in June 2023, for nearly a year and a half.