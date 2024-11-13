Advocate stabbed, robbed during morning walk at Khairatabad

HYDERABAD: Two unidentified persons allegedly stabbed a 48-year-old advocate, out on a morning walk with his dog, and robbed him of his mobile phone in Khairatabad on Tuesday.

The victim, A Kalyan Vamsheekar, sustained injuries on his ribs and left hand and is under treatment at a hospital. Around 5 am, Vamsheekar was walking near the IMAX theatre along with his dog when two persons on a black scooter observed him from the opposite side of the road and drove towards him.

According to the advocate, the pillion rider got down from the scooter and asked what he was doing there. Just as he was replying, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed him in his ribs.

When the accused tried to stab his face, the 48-year-old blocked him with his hands, sustaining injuries on his left hand in the process. During this scuffle, the advocate’s mobile phone fell down. The accused grabbed the phone and fled on their scooter, Vamsheekar claimed.

Case booked

Based on a complaint from the victim, Khairatabad police registered a case on charges of robbery and have taken up an investigation. The police are analysing the CCTV footage to locate and identify the accused.