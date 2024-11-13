GHMC to make FoBs user-friendly

HYDERABAD: With fewer and fewer pedestrians preferring to use Foot Over Bridges (FoBs) across the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to improve their maintenance and functionality so that they become the preferred mode for people crossing the roads.

Many pedestrians prefer to risk oncoming traffic while crossing the road rather than using FoBs due to the poor condition and non-functionality of amenities like escalators and elevators. In some cases, even people with luggage or people with limited mobility avoid using FoBs .

Keeping this in view, the GHMC has decided to improve maintenance, including conducting regular inspections, servicing and repairs of FoBs, especially elevators and escalators.

GHMC officials said off the record that while the cost of installing amenities like escalators and elevators was factored in when constructing the FoBs, their maintenance costs were overlooked.

Now, the GHMC has invited expressions of interest from agencies specialising in the maintenance of such facilities. The selected agencies will be responsible for regular lubrication, inspection and replacement of faulty parts within 24 hours. Also, each FoB will have two caretakers—one per shift—responsible for cleaning, security and maintenance.

The agency will involve rigorous checks, including alignment of escalator steps, handrails and braking systems. Elevator maintenance will include assessments of electrical wiring, safety mechanisms, emergency exits, and communication systems.