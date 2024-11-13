GlobalLogic launches delivery centre, to employ 2,000 engineers in 3 years

HYDERABAD: US-based GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, announced the launch of a new delivery centre in Hyderabad on Monday.

During the launch, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said, “With over 220 GCCs, a world-class digital infrastructure and a talent pipeline that adds 2.5 lakh graduates annually — including 1.5 lakh engineers — Telangana is shaping the future for forward-thinking enterprises worldwide. It will solidify Telangana’s position at the forefront of global growth and innovation, paving the way for a future where our state leads the next generation of digital advancements.”

According to a release from the IT department, as part of the company’s growth and expansion strategy in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, this marks its fourth centre launch over the past nine months. Beginning with 600 engineers, the company aims to expand the centre to over 2,000 in three years.

Following GlobalLogic’s recent acquisition of Mobiveil, a large number of those employees will also be stationed at this 38,000 sq ft centre.

Piyush Jha, managing director and head of APAC at GlobalLogic, “The new centre will enable us to expand our team, allowing us to meet the increasing demands of our global clients while solidifying Hyderabad’s role in our Global Capability Centre (GCC) strategy. Our recruitment efforts will target talent with expertise in software engineering, data analytics, cloud computing, and other new-age technologies, particularly in GenAI. With Hyderabad’s talented workforce and supportive environment, we are well-equipped to foster engineering innovation and deliver enhanced solutions across our global operations.”

Experts to discuss role of AI in healthcare: Sridhar

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday announced that a panel of experts will discuss the role of artificial intelligence (AI) at the AI Healthcare Innovation Summit to be held at Westin Mindspace on November 18. “We had a fantastic Global AI summit in September and its pretty exciting to announce AI in Healthcare Summit: Road to BioAsia 2025... It reaffirms Telangana’s focus on furthering technology in healthcare and making a transformative impact on people,” said Sridhar in a post on X (formerly Twitter)