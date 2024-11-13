Hello Salmon!

HYDERABAD: From tacos and sandwiches to bowls and grilled with veggies, there are many ways to make a delicious salmon meal. But one of the more unusual trends that has emerged recently is the use of salmon sperm in facial treatments. While it may sound unconventional, proponents of this treatment claim numerous benefits for the skin.

Salmon sperm facials utilise the extract from the reproductive cells of salmon, which is rich in nutrients and proteins. This treatment typically involves applying a serum made from salmon sperm to the face, either in a spa setting or as part of a more extensive skincare regimen.

The key ingredient, known as salmon roe or salmon sperm extract, is believed to promote various skin benefits. Salmon sperm is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. These fatty acids help to soothe the skin, reduce redness, and promote a healthier complexion.

“Salmon sperm DNA has antioxidant properties that can reduce the signs of ageing, such as fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps promote cell regeneration and repair, enhancing skin texture and elasticity. It shows significant results in improving skin hydration and glow,” explains Dr Janaki K Yalamanchili, Consultant dermatologist and cosmetic physician, Zennara Clinics.

While salmon sperm facials are gaining popularity, it’s essential to consider a few factors ­­— individuals with seafood allergies should avoid this treatment, as it could trigger an allergic reaction. According to Dr Janaki, there is no specific age requirement for the salmon sperm facial, but it is recommended for people to start considering it from their mid-20s.