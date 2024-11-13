HMDA, IRB ordered to pay Rs 30,000 for Rs 80 extra toll

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad has directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Mumbai-based IRB Golconda Expressway Pvt Ltd to jointly pay Rs 30,000 as compensation for incorrectly charging a man Rs 90 toll tax instead of Rs 10 while travelling on ORR.

The complainant, Rajkumar Gummi, a resident of Ramanthapur, claimed that in November 2023, he entered ORR from Ghatkesar, paid a Rs 20 toll, and exited around 8 pm. However, on his return journey four hours later, Rs 90 was deducted from his Fastag instead of Rs 10, citing a provision that allows a 50% discount for a round trip within 24 hours.

In its defense, the expressway company argued that Gummi did not reach out to the grievance redressal mechanism. However, Gummi claimed he tried calling the toll-free number 14449, but received a response from the autoteller that it did not exist.

Additionally, the number was also tried during the time of the hearing at the Consumer Forum and it was found to be non-functional then as well.

The Commission noted that HMDA had delegated the management of the ORR to the expressway company, and it was their responsibility to maintain the toll system and address such issues. The forum found unfair trade practices on the part of both HMDA and IRB Golconda Expressway and ordered them to comply with the order within 45 days from September 27. Failure to do so would result in a 9% annual interest on the compensation amount.