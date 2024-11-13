Water is wealth for your health

HYDERABAD: We live in a highly fast-paced world today, always scurrying around to tick boxes and meet deadlines. In the process, we may compromise on body, skin, and overall health. But perhaps it is time to start nourishing ourselves inside and out. With this in mind, The Committee of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) recently organised ‘Nourish to Flourish - The secret to feeling good inside-out’ at Hyatt Place in Banjara Hills.

While FLO Hyderabad chairperson Priya Gazdar gracefully moderated the session, guest speakers Pooja Makhija, a celebrity nutritionist, author, and entrepreneur, and Suparna Trikha, an author, columnist, and wellness entrepreneur, unravelled some hitherto unknown truths about nutrition and skincare.

Handing each one of us a cotton ball soaked in rose water and ice, Suparna gave us a cool welcome. “My rose water recipe is a mix of tea rose and desi gulaab. It smells unlike any rose water in the market,” she said. Calling upon volunteers from the audience, she demonstrated a few recipes to tackle common skin issues and slow down the ageing clock.

For dryness, she made a paste of honey, avocado, alum, and castor oil. She threw a few wellness facts at us while she was at it too, like, “Avocado is high in omega-3, Vitamin E, and AHAs, which are Alpha hydroxy acids. And we’ve seen our grandfathers use alum after shaving, haven’t we? It closes pores and is amazing for the skin.”

The beauty of Suparna’s recipes for dryness, pigmentation, dark circles, and haircare was that all the ingredients are tucked away in our kitchens. Nothing fancy, nothing imported, just plain Indian concoctions. “How much research are we really doing before subscribing to foreign trends?” she asked.

But she cautioned that skincare and wellness is only effective if we keep our guts healthy. Indeed, it starts with what we chomp. And we need to make food a friend, said Pooja Makhija, who emphasised that we need to choose ‘intelligent nutrition’ over ‘omission nutrition’.