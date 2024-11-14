48 cyber criminals held across Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a major crackdown on cybercrime, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), in coordination with local police from across the state, arrested 48 persons involved in 508 cases across Telangana and 2,194 cases across the country, resulting in a total loss of `8.16 crore.

Among the 48 arrested, 38 individuals were apprehended for operating mule accounts and aiding cybercriminals; while the remaining 10 were identified as agents who arranged and supplied mule accounts to criminals.

Mule account holders are lured by agents to provide their bank accounts for use for committing cybercrimes, promising good incentives. “By providing their accounts, these individuals have aided and abetted cybercriminals in committing crimes across the country,” the police stated.

Criminal profiling revealed that 22 of the arrested persons were degree holders, 17 had completed education up to the intermediate level and nine had education below SSC.

The arrested individuals are accused of aiding in various cybercrimes, including investment fraud, job fraud, digital extortion, and courier scams.