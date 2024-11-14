Colourful Nagar Keertan taken out as part of Guru Nanak Jayanti in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Nagar Keertan (holy procession) taken out Wednesday as part of the 555th Prakash Purab (birthday celebrations) of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of the Sikh faith, featured a vibrant display of Sikh traditions. The procession included the rendering of Shabad Keertans (sacred hymns), carrying of the Guru Granth Sahib Ji on a beautifully decorated vehicle, the display of Nishan Sahib (religious flags), and a demonstration of Gatka (Sikh martial arts).

The Nagar Keertan began at Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Ashok Bazar and passed through various areas, before concluding at Gurudwara Singh Sabha. The event was organised by the GSGSS Prabhandak Committee, with President S. Satvinder Singh Bagga, Vice-President S. Jaspal Singh Tuteja, and Secretary S. Joginder Singh Mujral leading the coordination.

Sikh youths from Hyderabad and Punjab captivated the crowds with their breathtaking Gatka performances, demonstrating their skills with blunt weapons, swords, and other traditional martial arts techniques. Shabad Keertans were sung by Keertani Jathas, filling the air with the divine hymns of Guru Nanak.

The main celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanthi will take place on Friday, at the Exhibition Grounds on Nampally.