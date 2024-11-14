HMDA to build defence compound walls for elevated corridors

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated the process of building defence compound walls in four sections for the construction of an elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Junction along Rajiv Rahadari (SH-01).
It has also proposed another defence wall, additional boundary walls, fencing and other structures for the corridor from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road on NH-44.
The state government launched this elevated corridor project to reduce traffic congestion in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, aiming to create safer, more efficient urban travel corridors while enhancing overall connectivity. The stretch from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet covers approximately 18.1 km, passing through key areas such as West Marredpally, Karkhana, Trimulgherry, Bolarum, Alwal, Hakimpet and Thumkunta, ending at the ORR Junction in Shamirpet.
The HMDA has invited bids for the construction of compound walls in four segments between Paradise Junction and Shamirpet at ORR Junction, with budgets as follows: Reach-I (Rs 6.48 crore), Reach-II (Rs 6.19 crore), Reach-III (Rs 6.99 crore), and Reach-IV (Rs 6.98 crore). Additionally, boundary walls and fencing will be constructed along the elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road, spanning 5.32 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 5.33 crore. Upon awarding the contracts, HMDA plans for compound wall completion within six months, with 30% of works covered by the second month, 70% by the fourth and full completion by the sixth month.
According to HMDA officials, these elevated corridors address increased traffic demands by removing signalised junctions, lowering fuel costs, enhancing productivity and ensuring seamless connectivity to the ORR from the city centre. The design will also help reduce congestion, lower environmental impact and cut down on carbon emissions.
The 18.1-km elevated corridor will be 25.5 metres wide, with a 1.5-metre median and six lanes. At ground level, the roadway will span 21 metres, also with six lanes, and include service roads on either side. The designated Right of Way (RoW) is 60 metres, with entry and exit ramps located near Trimulgherry and Alwal junctions. The project requires the acquisition of 197.2 acres of land, including 113.48 acres of defence land and 83.72 acres of private land.
A second elevated corridor from Paradise to Dairy Farm Road on NH-44, spanning 5.32 km, will pass through Secunderabad, Tadbund, Bowenpally, and terminate at Dairy Farm Road. This expressway will ease traffic heading toward the northern Telangana towns along NH-44, including Medchal, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Adilabad. An entry and exit ramp will be situated at Bowenpally Junction, with a proposed ramp width of eight metres, designed for speeds of up to 40 kmph.