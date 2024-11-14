HMDA to build defence compound walls for elevated corridors

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated the process of building defence compound walls in four sections for the construction of an elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Junction along Rajiv Rahadari (SH-01).

It has also proposed another defence wall, additional boundary walls, fencing and other structures for the corridor from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road on NH-44.

The state government launched this elevated corridor project to reduce traffic congestion in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, aiming to create safer, more efficient urban travel corridors while enhancing overall connectivity. The stretch from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet covers approximately 18.1 km, passing through key areas such as West Marredpally, Karkhana, Trimulgherry, Bolarum, Alwal, Hakimpet and Thumkunta, ending at the ORR Junction in Shamirpet.

The HMDA has invited bids for the construction of compound walls in four segments between Paradise Junction and Shamirpet at ORR Junction, with budgets as follows: Reach-I (Rs 6.48 crore), Reach-II (Rs 6.19 crore), Reach-III (Rs 6.99 crore), and Reach-IV (Rs 6.98 crore). Additionally, boundary walls and fencing will be constructed along the elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road, spanning 5.32 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 5.33 crore. Upon awarding the contracts, HMDA plans for compound wall completion within six months, with 30% of works covered by the second month, 70% by the fourth and full completion by the sixth month.