Buon appetito!

HYDERABAD: Even though Hyderabad doesn’t experience much of a traditional winter, you can certainly feel the season’s vibe at ITC Kohenur’s Italian restaurant, Ottimo. Here, guests can indulge in Inverno, a special winter-inspired menu that celebrates the heartwarming and rich flavours of North Italian seasonal feasts. Running until November 20, Inverno features 10 exquisitely crafted dishes that highlight the finest winter produce, bringing the authentic taste of Italy’s winter bounty to the vibrant city of Hyderabad.

A well-curated Italian winter menu focuses on hearty comfort food, with an emphasis on seasonal vegetables, rich meats, warming broths, and decadent desserts. At Ottimo, each dish on the Inverno menu embodies these elements, offering a true taste of Italy’s colder season.

We began our tasting session with Tortelli En Brodo, a heartwarming clear chicken and Parmesan broth, served with delicate chicken-filled tortellini. The button-sized pasta had the perfect bite, complementing the flavourful broth beautifully. Next, Pepperoni ai Bagna Cauda captivated our taste buds — roasted sweet peppers glazed with a Piedmontese dip made of anchovies and garlic, served with a rich Gorgonzola creme. It was a delightful balance of sweetness, savouriness, and creamy decadence.

As we sat and watched the traffic pass by, our next dish arrived: Beetroot and Goat Cheese Ravioli. The double-stuffed ravioli, with earthy beetroot and the tangy warmth of goat cheese, packed a punch with its citrus butter and Parmesan emulsion. The flavours were fresh and vibrant, a perfect representation of Italy’s seasonal offerings.

Other vegetarian dishes that caught our attention included Risotto di Zucca (butternut squash risotto with pumpkin seed butter), Bistecca di Cavolfiori con Palette di Coulis (cauliflower steak with a palette of winter root coulis, chili, and garlic emulsion), and gnocchi tossed in sage butter and winter truffle hollandaise. Each dish had a distinctive flavour, showcasing the chef’s creativity and passion for seasonal produce.

From the non-vegetarian menu, the Orechiette alla Norcina — artisanal Orecchiette pasta tossed with chorizo and anchovy butter — was a standout.