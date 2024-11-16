Devotion peaks at Guru Nanak 555th birth anniversary festivities in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The 555th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji concluded with recitations of Gurbani Keertans and prayers at Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji on Friday. Hundreds of Sikh devotees and people from other faiths celebrated the anniversary with religious fervour, gaiety and devotion.

Prabhandak Committees, Gurudwara Saheb in Secunderabad and Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, jointly organised the major celebrations of the concluding event.

A large number of Sikh devotees participated in the ‘Vishaal Deewan ( mass congregation)’ by offering prayers to Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally.

The committee presidents said that the event was marked by the recitations of Gurbani Keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by the renowned Ragi Jathas (Sikh preachers) from various parts of the country. The event stressed imbibing higher values of life and communal harmony for which Guru Nanak Dev Ji strived.

After the culmination of the congregation the traditional Guru-Ka-Langar (free community kitchen) was served to all the devotees with discipline, promoting feelings of togetherness, fraternity and concern for fellow devotees and other human beings.