Grooving with Geetha Madhuri

HYDERABAD: It’s a cool, breezy night. We wait with bated breath at our tables, only partially lit by the warm, dim yellow lights around. But the moment Geetha Madhuri walks into Luno Lounge Bar and Kitchen, the whole place just lights up and the crowd clamours to greet her. After all, who can miss the opportunity to let the celebrated songstress’ melodious voice bless their ears? Such is the musical prowess of Geetha Madhuri, who, along with her live band, set the stage on fire right from the start.

As soon as she sang “Mahanubhavuda veraa nuvve naa mahanubhavuda…” from Mahanubhavudu, we fell in love with her voice all over again. And when we heard Geetha render Bombay Jayashri’s evergreen Manohara, Hindi speakers emotionally mouthed Zara Zara and Tamilians mouthed Vaseegara.

Perhaps it is the beauty of this melody — no matter which language it is sung in, it still evokes the same sentiments. And Geetha did complete justice to this song, just like she did to Ilaiyaraaja classics like Kammani Ee Premalekha and Aakasam Enatido and AR Rahman’s Urvashi Urvashi and Muqabla. Yet again, these songs brought the whole crowd together.

Versatile as Geetha is, we waved our arms above our heads to hear her version of the Tamil song Munbe Vaa and old Hindi hits like Dum Maro Dum, Ram Chaahe Leela, Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana, Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja.

When she sang Laila O Laila, she smoothly transitioned back to Telugu with SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Oka Laila Kosam. But the singer was utterly clear that she wouldn’t be the only one singing. Apart from Harsha Vardhan Chavali on male vocals, we gave ‘crowd vocals’ as Geetha sang one line and made us sing the next. It was powerful, really, the whole crowd singing in perfect synchrony.