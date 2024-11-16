Nagarjuna’s motivation mantra: I’m relevant, still ticking

How do you approach preparing for a role?

Over the years, my process has evolved. The moment I accept a role, it starts playing in my mind, even when I’m not working. I’m constantly thinking about it — when I see someone, I might think, “That person’s clothes could work for the character,” or “That mannerism could be interesting.” I start mentally preparing and working on these details. But ultimately, it’s the director’s vision that shapes the character.

I always make it a point to have a conversation with the director to understand what he expects from me. This is crucial, because it’s his vision that will be realised on screen. Once I understand that, I start shaping the role in a way that aligns with my own comfort and sensibilities, tweaking it to make it feel authentic to me.

You’ve worked with many talented directors. Are there any filmmakers with whom you feel a unique creative synergy, and what makes that collaboration special?

In my early days, I was very comfortable working with Ram Gopal Varma. We had a great rapport, and his creative genius made our collaborations effortless. Although I haven’t worked with him recently, those experiences were some of the most comfortable and productive for me. I’ve also had the privilege of working with many talented directors, one of whom is K Raghavendra Rao. I worked with him on some of my biggest hits like Annamayya and Sri Ramadasu. His deep understanding of Telugu culture and mindset helped me connect with the audience in a very authentic way.

I’ve always been able to get along with almost every director I’ve worked with, and I’ve never had any issues on set.

You’ve worked in both Telugu cinema and Bollywood. Are there significant differences in the way the industries function or approach filmmaking?

The basic style and roots of filmmaking are the same across industries; the cultural nuances are what differ. Just like there are cultural differences between Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, each has its own unique flavour. But the essence of storytelling remains the same. This is true not just in Indian films, but in all of human expression. It’s simply the way we perceive and interpret things that varies.

Being a celebrity comes with lots of responsibilities, and of course, controversies and obstacles. How do you keep yourself motivated to sail through those murky waters?

I guess it’s just part of a celebrity’s life now. I’m still learning to accept it, because a couple of decades ago, it wasn’t so in-your-face. But now, it’s something I have to face every day. Over the past ten years, especially the last five, I’ve been figuring out how to navigate it. I’m not saying I’m above it — I struggle with it too. But you have to find a way to get through it.

Is there any motivation mantra that you keep on telling yourself to get going?

My motivation mantra is simple: the fact that people still talk about me means I’m still relevant, still ticking. That’s what keeps me going. While it’s not the ideal mindset, it’s the reality I remind myself of — “You’re still here, you’re still popular.” But honestly, it’s something I struggle with at times.