Water Board plans to set up 38 STPs in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) plans to improve the sewerage system across the GHMC and areas up to the ORR by constructing 38 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs). The project will be implemented under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-2 Tranche III, using a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) that includes Manning, Operation and Maintenance (MoM) for 15 years.

Comprehensive sewerage master plan

A master plan for sewerage improvement in Hyderabad up to ORR limits has been designed by Shah Technical Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai.

The plan addresses requirements up to 2036 and 2051, proposing 62 STPs.

Priority is being given to constructing 16 STPs in the southern areas of River Musi and Manjeera-Nakkavagu Catchment.

The STPs will be constructed using Sequential Batch Reactor technology, with a two-year warranty for equipment and a 15-year MoM period. Foundations will account for upliftment due to proximity to water bodies.

HMWSSB has initiated a national competitive bidding process to select a bidder for constructing 16 STPs under Package-I.

PROJECT BREAKDOWN

Package-I: 16 STPs with a combined capacity of 493.50 MLD to be built at a cost of Rs 791.71 crore

Package-II: 22 STPs with a total capacity of 471.50 MLD to cost an an estimated cost Rs 773.67 crore

Package-I locations (493.50 MLD)

Key locations include Ameenpur (28 MLD), Ushkebhavi (100 MLD), Hyderabad Public School (36.50 MLD),Narsingi (34.50 MLD) and other places making it a total of 16 sites

Package-II locations (471.50 MLD)

Key locations include: Peerzadiguda (61 MLD), Hydershahkote (36.50 MLD), Masab Cheruvu (36.50 MLD), Nagaram Lake (47.50 MLD) and other places, making it a total of 22 sites

Financial Model and Execution

Administrative sanction of Rs 1,878.55 crore given for the project

 25% cost to be borne by Centre

 35% by the state government

 40% by private investors under HAM model