8.41 lakh covered in caste survey in Hyderabad municipal corporation

HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing door-to-door Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey, a total of 8,41,256 families have been surveyed within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

On Saturday alone, 1,49,073 families were surveyed, bringing the total number of families surveyed to date to 8,41,256. The comprehensive house-to-house survey, which began on November 6, 2024, is progressing smoothly.

Enumerators initially visited households from November 6 to 8 to gather basic information. Since November 9, they have been conducting detailed surveys, collecting data on family members’ social, economic, educational, employment, political, and caste-related details.

To ensure the survey’s smooth execution, a nodal officer has been appointed for each of the three survey circles. In addition, Zonal Commissioners and Monitoring Officers are regularly visiting the field to oversee the process and ensure accuracy.

On-site guidance is also being provided to ensure proper registration and coding as per government instructions.