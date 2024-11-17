CDMA takes corrective action after sanitation lapses in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration department has initiated measures for upkeep of sanitation and to improve solid waste management (SWM) in ULBs (urban local bodies) in a sustainable mode.

The commissioner and director of the Municipal Administration department (CDMA) took the decision after lapses were noted in upkeep of sanitation.

In an advisory to ULBs on SWM activities, the department insisted on strict compliance with the directions.

During the inspection by the CDMA in Medchal and Kompally ULBs last week, deficiencies were observed in the upkeep of sanitation and SWM activities.

To improve waste collection and segregation, the ULBs should implement 100 percent door-to-door collection on all days of the week with a specific route map and workforce.

All door-to-door collection vehicles should have compartments for collection of segregated waste. Waste from commercial areas should be collected separately by dedicated workers in vehicles.