CDMA takes corrective action after sanitation lapses in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration department has initiated measures for upkeep of sanitation and to improve solid waste management (SWM) in ULBs (urban local bodies) in a sustainable mode.
The commissioner and director of the Municipal Administration department (CDMA) took the decision after lapses were noted in upkeep of sanitation.
In an advisory to ULBs on SWM activities, the department insisted on strict compliance with the directions.
During the inspection by the CDMA in Medchal and Kompally ULBs last week, deficiencies were observed in the upkeep of sanitation and SWM activities.
To improve waste collection and segregation, the ULBs should implement 100 percent door-to-door collection on all days of the week with a specific route map and workforce.
All door-to-door collection vehicles should have compartments for collection of segregated waste. Waste from commercial areas should be collected separately by dedicated workers in vehicles.
All vehicles should be tagged with IEC (information, education and communication) messages apart from being fitted with public address systems for making announcements. All listed bulk waste generators have to practise onsite composting or should handover waste to authorised vendors or ULB by paying certain fee.
For processing and disposal of municipal waste, centralised/decentralised Dry Resource Collection Centres (DRCCs) should be established to handle dry recyclable waste with involvement of self help groups (SHGs).
Centralised/decentralised wet waste composting units should be established and maintained to process wet waste. Also ensure effective implementation of ban on Single Use Plastic (SUP).
The municipal commissioners were told to maintain logbooks and sale receipts of compost/recyclable materials/dry waste at all wet and dry waste processing units.
The ULBs were asked to promote decentralised community/ward level composting, engaging RWAs, SHGs and NGOs and exploring the possibilities for public-private partnerships (PPP) for integrated solid waste management.
The commissioners should conduct awareness programmes to sensitise citizens towards waste segregation and practicing home composting.
The CDMA authorities would conduct surprise inspections in any of the ULBs and, if any lapses are found, severe disciplinary action will be initiated against the team and municipal commissioners concerned.