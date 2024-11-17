Donkey milk ‘business’ leaves investors Rs 100 crore poorer

HYDERABAD: “We were cheated,” said one person from among a group of victims who lamented at falling prey to the promise of huge profits on their investments in a scheme that had all the elements of official sanction but left them about Rs 100 crore poorer.

He said when he first heard about the scheme, it sounded genuine since it was quite similar to the one launched by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which is now a dairy behemoth.

The group told reporters at the Press Club at Somajiguda that instead of cow and buffalo milk which the GCMMF procures from villagers, this scheme involved donkey milk which the cooperative set up in Tirunelveli of Tamil Naidu promised to buy from the rearers at the rate of Rs 1,600 per litre.

It was the price that attracted investors, some of whom pumped in lakhs. The victims were from almost all parts of south India - Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.