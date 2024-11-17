Footprints of courage: Medicover hosts event to celebrate preterm babies' journeys

HYDERABAD: Medicover Woman and Child Hospitals, Hitec City, hosted an event, “Celebrating Tiny Miracles: Prematurity Day 2024,” bringing together families, medical experts, and the community to honour the resilience of preterm babies and their families.

The event celebrated the remarkable journeys of preterm graduates who received care at Medicover. Parents shared emotional stories, expressing deep gratitude for the dedicated neonatal team that supported them through their challenges.

A special “Welcome Back” ceremony was held, where families were presented with personalised tokens to commemorate their babies’ incredible milestones and the strength they demonstrated along the way.

The event also featured an Instant Photo Frame Corner, where families captured cherished moments with their little ones and the medical team.

One of the highlights was the unveiling of the “Footprints of Courage” Wall. The display, adorned with the tiny footprints of preterm babies alongside their names and birth dates, symbolised hope and the extraordinary care provided by Medicover’s neonatal unit. It will remain a lasting tribute to these remarkable journeys and inspire future families.