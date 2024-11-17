Karimnagar Constables take service above self to heart

KARIMNAGAR: Armed Reserve (AR) constables working in the security wing of the police department in the erstwhile Karimnagar district are not only supporting their colleagues but also reaching out to the community, lending a helping hand to differently-abled students.

These constables have supported the families of their batchmates in times of loss. Whenever a constable unexpectedly passes away, the group comes together to collect funds from their own salaries, offering financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to the bereaved family.

This initiative, led by 270 constables from the 1995 batch, has been ongoing for the past four years.

One of the members, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) S Malla Reddy, told TNIE: "We came together to serve the community. Besides financial aid, we also constructed a shed at the Government School for the Deaf and Dumb in Rekurthy, Karimnagar spending Rs 50,000 for the project.”

The staff and students of the school expressed their gratitude to the constables. In addition to their law-enforcement duties, these constables have chosen to go above and beyond, engaging in meaningful social service activities, a member of the staff said.

In addition to supporting their fellow constables and contributing to educational infrastructure, the group is planning to provide blankets and bedsheets to homeless individuals who seek shelter in roadside structures and other public spaces.

One constable remarked, “By providing blankets and bedsheets, we can help protect these vulnerable people from cold during winter months.”

With their selfless acts, these armed reserve constables have shown that their commitment to public service extends well beyond the call of duty.