MAUD sets year-end deadline for formation of new SHGs

HYDERABAD: MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore has directed the authorities concerned to pay special attention to the formation of new self help groups (SHGs) and ensure deserving women join these groups.
He said that new SHGs should be established and the registration of new members completed by the year-end. These new SHGs should be attached to area-level federations and town federations, Kishore said.
He was chairing a review meeting with the officials of GHMC and MEPMA on Saturday on bank linkage targets, formation of new groups, development of entrepreneurship activities etc.
Kishore told the meeting that both formation of new SHGs and the strengthening of existing ones should be prioritised. He said that women should be encouraged to join SHGs. He said that women’s participation was crucial in achieving social and economic development.
He asked the authorities concerned to provide loans to SHGs through bank linkage as per the targets set. “A monthly action plan should be prepared to achieve the target and loans worth at least `200 crore rupees per month should be disbursed through bank linkage,” Kishore said. He suggested bringing business orientation in mature SHGs and encouraging them to focus on businesses.
GHMC zonal commissioners, municipal commissioners, NGOs, bankers and PDs were advised to organise a workshop. Kishore said that plans should be made for a carnival to be held on the Tank Bund on December 7 to 9, 2024.