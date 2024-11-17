MAUD sets year-end deadline for formation of new SHGs

HYDERABAD: MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore has directed the authorities concerned to pay special attention to the formation of new self help groups (SHGs) and ensure deserving women join these groups.

He said that new SHGs should be established and the registration of new members completed by the year-end. These new SHGs should be attached to area-level federations and town federations, Kishore said.

He was chairing a review meeting with the officials of GHMC and MEPMA on Saturday on bank linkage targets, formation of new groups, development of entrepreneurship activities etc.

Kishore told the meeting that both formation of new SHGs and the strengthening of existing ones should be prioritised. He said that women should be encouraged to join SHGs. He said that women’s participation was crucial in achieving social and economic development.