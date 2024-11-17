Passenger shouts ‘bomb’ at Hyderabad airport, delays flight to Bangkok

HYDERABAD: The takeoff of a Bangkok-bound flight from RGIA, Hyderabad was delayed on Saturday for over four hours after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb on him.

The claim prompted the security personnel to thoroughly check all the belongings of the passenger and the flight again. The flight was bound for Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok.

The police said that while the officials were checking his boarding pass at the airport, the passenger shouted ‘bomb bomb’ thrice, creating panic.

In response, airport authorities swiftly activated emergency protocols and searched his belongings as well as the aeroplane again, delaying the flight.

The RGIA police registered a case against the unidentified passenger under Section 353 (2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested him.