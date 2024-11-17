Thousands gather in Nizamabad for vibrant World Urdu Day Mushaira

NIZAMABAD : A vibrant crowd gathered for a Mushaira, a popular Urdu literary event, at the Koja Colony ground in Nizamabad on Saturday. Traditionally a public gathering, Mushairas are now often staged in halls, but this event kept the spirit alive outdoors, attracting thousands of attendees.

More than 11 poets from cities like Delhi, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Nizamabad shared their verses, including prominent figures like Kushbhu Sharma and Rajiv Duva.

Organised on the occasion of World Urdu Day, the event aimed to promote the language and encourage involvement of youngsters in literary activities.