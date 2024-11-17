Thousands gather in Nizamabad for vibrant World Urdu Day Mushaira

NIZAMABAD : A vibrant crowd gathered for a Mushaira, a popular Urdu literary event, at the Koja Colony ground in Nizamabad on Saturday. Traditionally a public gathering, Mushairas are now often staged in halls, but this event kept the spirit alive outdoors, attracting thousands of attendees.
More than 11 poets from cities like Delhi, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Nizamabad shared their verses, including prominent figures like Kushbhu Sharma and Rajiv Duva.
Organised on the occasion of World Urdu Day, the event aimed to promote the language and encourage involvement of youngsters in literary activities.
Organisers Afzal Khan, Md Ghouse and MA Majid emphasised the significance of such cultural initiatives.
Papa Khan, another organiser, said: “After Hyderabad, Nizamabad has the largest Urdu-speaking population and is committed to preserving its literary heritage.”
Advisor to chief minister MD Shabbir Ali graced the event as chief guest. Drawing parallels between Mushaira and Kavi Sammelan (poets meet), he highlighted how poets, regardless of language, use a blend of simplicity and complexity to portray society’s struggles.
Shabbir Ali also praised the role of poets in promoting education, noting how government initiatives such as 4% reservation have helped many youth from minority communities complete their professional courses.