Abandoned in auto, infant dies in Hyderabad's Suraram

HYDERABAD: A seven-month-old boy died after some unknown persons abandoned him in an autorickshaw parked on the road at Vishwakarma colony in Suraram. The incident came to light after the vehicle’s owner saw the infant’s lifeless body on Sunday morning.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The police suspect that when the driver parked the autorickshaw on Saturday night, some persons came and left the infant, wrapped in cloth, in the vehicle.

At first, it was believed that the infant was alive. However, when locals took him to a nearby private hospital, the doctors there declared him dead. Later, a charitable trust conducted his last rites.

The police have registered a case under Section 93 BNS for the abandonment of a child under twelve years of age, and an investigation is underway.