Festival of art and grace in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: ‘What makes a raga come alive?’ Sudha Raghunathan seemed to ask with every note she sang, her mastery in ragas and authentic krithis captivating the audience.

The Rudrapatnam Brothers, with their traditional musical style, questioned the very essence of rhythm and melody — how can something so ancient continue to feel so fresh? A Kanya Kumari’s violin, with its delicate and powerful notes, made the audience wonder, ‘Can music truly speak to the soul?’ Indeed, the performances that followed answered this question with a clear ‘yes’, as each artist offered evenings of exceptional music, leaving the audience spellbound at the 66th Annual Art Festival hosted by the South Indian Cultural Association.

The week-long festival opened with a fantastic concert by Prince Rama Varma. He commenced with Amma Ananda Dayini, a beautiful varnam by Dr Balamuralikrishna in Gambhiranata raga, then took everyone on an emotional journey with Devadeva Kalayami in Mayamalavagowla raga and Sankara nin karunai in Behag raga.

His main composition, Varuga Varuga, rendered in the Panthuvarali krithi, was a true highlight, and packed with intricate ragalapana and swara kalpana. He was backed by SR Vinu on the violin and B Hari Kumar on mridangam. The crowd was clearly captivated!