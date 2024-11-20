8,047 constables to graduate on November 21 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A total of 8,047 Stipendiary Training Constables from various categories, including Civil, AR, SAR CPL, IT&C, and PTO, have completed their nine-month basic induction training. Their passing-out parade is scheduled for November 21.

Among the trainees, 1,361 are postgraduate degree holders, 5,470 are graduates and 15 hold LLB degrees. The batch includes 2,338 women constables.

According to a press note released on Tuesday, the training programme commenced on February 21 across 19 training institutions in the state. It highlighted that this is the largest batch to undergo training under an advanced curriculum integrating traditional policing with modern law enforcement techniques. Special focus was given to cybercrime, narcotics, and NDPS laws, as well as newly enacted criminal laws, equipping trainees to address contemporary challenges in crime prevention and enforcement.