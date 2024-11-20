Ban on drones in Madhapur police station limits on November 22

HYDERABAD: With President of India Droupadi Murmu visiting the city on November 22, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Avinash Mohanty ordered a ban on flying drones on Friday in Madhapur police station limits.

In a press release, the police said under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), no flying activities of remotely controlled drones or paragliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft will be allowed over the area of Madhapur police station.

“The possibility of attacks by terrorist/anti-social elements by the use of paragliders, remote-controlled drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft etc., may endanger and breach of peace to public tranquillity,” the press note read.

The four-day ‘Lokmanthan-Bhagyanagar 2024’ will start on November 21 at Shilpakala Vedika in Hitec City. President Murmu will formally inaugurate the event on November 22. However, former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu will launch the exhibitions and stalls on November 21.