INTERVIEW | ‘Success is a rollercoaster ride’: Badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa

HYDERABAD: She made India beam with pride as she donned gold medals at podiums across the world, including the Commonwealth Games. Indeed, Indian badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa came up with one ‘smash’ ing performance after another to emerge triumphant in several arenas across the world. A guest at Victor’s opening of India’s first Experience Centre Store in Hyderabad, the champion spoke to CE about the game and much more.

Take us through your journey of success.

I would say it has been a rollercoaster of a journey but a great one. I am extremely grateful to badminton for giving me more than I could imagine. Ever since I started playing, it was always my dream to reach the highest level. It was very difficult to get to the top because of the competition but I am grateful that I had the opportunity and seized it. It has been an interesting journey but looking back, I know I gave it all I had.

What are the challenges that you have overcome in this journey?

It is not easy; being in a sport itself is about winning and losing, highs and lows. The highs are very high and lows are very low. When things are going well, it’s fine but when the going gets tough, that is when your family plays a huge role. I have been blessed with a strong support system of family and friends, who motivated and encouraged me when I had no self-motivation left.

Were you always passionate about badminton?

Well, I was introduced to this sport thanks to my parents. I enjoyed playing and performed well in the Under-10 and Under-13 categories and I continued doing it.

Is there anyone who inspires you?

I love looking for inspiration all around me, be it sportsmen or sportswomen. I even look up to my parents, peers, and anyone else.