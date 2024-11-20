Save those telomeres

HYDERABAD: The medical field has advanced leaps and bounds in the last few decades. Our school textbooks are now rife with medical jargon and we are constantly bombarded online with news of some new disease on the block. Now, what if you knew that preventing many of these scary diseases is in your hands? Yes, but only if you protect what essentially protects you — telomeres.
What are telomeres?
The human body is made of cells and each cell has chromosomes. A chromosome is made of protein and a single molecule of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). “Now, think of a chromosome as a shoelace, which has plastic caps at the end to protect it from wear and tear. For chromosomes, these caps are called telomeres,” explains Dr Vyakarnam Nageshwar, a city-based immunologist, pulmonologist, and sleep disorder specialist.
A cell can divide multiple times throughout life and each time it undergoes division, the telomeres get shorter. “Simply put, as you grow older, your telomeres get shorter. When the cell cannot multiply anymore, it becomes ‘senescent’, which means it is old and will die. At this point, telomeres are at their shortest critical length. Telomeres have a direct connection to ageing, disease, and overall health,” he elaborates.
The epigenetics factor
In line with the genetics factor, telomere length is inherited from one generation to the next. So, apart from this and the natural shortening, external influences and lifestyle choices can affect telomeres.
“Epigenetics is an external influence that changes, alters or moulds chromosomal conditions instantly or over a period of time. These epigenetic influences can enter through various pathways, such as food, inhalation, or skin,” says Dr Vyakarnam.
The doctor reveals that a poor and unhealthy diet which includes high-histamine foods, smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, chronic stress, prolonged exposure to blue light from digital devices, lack of sleep, and exposure to pollution are among the main causes of telomere shortening.
“Let’s take the example of a pregnant woman. She inhales toxic fumes in a city. In this case, the telomeres get immediately damaged, and the child is born with damaged telomeres. Genetic disorders include cleft lip, cleft palate, and childhood asthma,” he points out, adding that therefore, the choices that one makes as a young adult can also affect future children.
A host of issues
There is a long list of ailments that are the results of telomere damage: Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, increased predisposition to hereditary cancers, cardiovascular issues, and Dyskeratosis Congenita, characterised by abnormalities in the skin, nail, mucous membrane, and bone marrow.
“Studies show that shorter telomeres in immune cells, such as leukocytes, are linked to a reduced response to vaccines and a decline in immune function with age. Other issues include leaky gut syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, metabolic disorders like Type-2 diabetes, and neurological disorders like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and multiple sclerosis,” Dr Vyakarnam reveals.
“That’s how you keep your telomeres safe. Rather than healthcare, focus on wellness. While healthcare may cure you, wellness prevents ailments and protects you. And we all know that ‘prevention is better than cure’,” concludes Dr Vyakarnam.
Dr Vyakarnam’s tips to protect telomeres:
Exercise regularly, at least for 30 minutes
Eat a balanced diet — fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, and lean proteins
Sleep for 7-9 hours and stay hydrated
Manage stress through meditation & yoga
Use air purifiers & avoid polluted areas
Limit screen time