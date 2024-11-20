Save those telomeres

HYDERABAD: The medical field has advanced leaps and bounds in the last few decades. Our school textbooks are now rife with medical jargon and we are constantly bombarded online with news of some new disease on the block. Now, what if you knew that preventing many of these scary diseases is in your hands? Yes, but only if you protect what essentially protects you — telomeres.

What are telomeres?

The human body is made of cells and each cell has chromosomes. A chromosome is made of protein and a single molecule of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). “Now, think of a chromosome as a shoelace, which has plastic caps at the end to protect it from wear and tear. For chromosomes, these caps are called telomeres,” explains Dr Vyakarnam Nageshwar, a city-based immunologist, pulmonologist, and sleep disorder specialist.

A cell can divide multiple times throughout life and each time it undergoes division, the telomeres get shorter. “Simply put, as you grow older, your telomeres get shorter. When the cell cannot multiply anymore, it becomes ‘senescent’, which means it is old and will die. At this point, telomeres are at their shortest critical length. Telomeres have a direct connection to ageing, disease, and overall health,” he elaborates.

The epigenetics factor

In line with the genetics factor, telomere length is inherited from one generation to the next. So, apart from this and the natural shortening, external influences and lifestyle choices can affect telomeres.

“Epigenetics is an external influence that changes, alters or moulds chromosomal conditions instantly or over a period of time. These epigenetic influences can enter through various pathways, such as food, inhalation, or skin,” says Dr Vyakarnam.